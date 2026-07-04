Historic find: Rare copy of declaration discovered in British archives

The document was found by Michael Scurr, a retired insurance executive who has volunteered at the archives for 11 years. While cataloguing the correspondence of an 18th-century Royal Navy captain, Scurr uncovered a document labelled simply as "another paper." Upon unfolding it, he was stunned to see the word "Declaration" printed across the top.

Researchers have since identified the artefact as an original "Exeter printing," produced in New Hampshire between July 16 and 19, 1776, to spread news of the rebellion. It is one of only 11 known surviving copies of this specific printing, and the only one located outside the United States.