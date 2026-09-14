Himalayan peril: Nepal’s alpine alarm for South Asia

Development has often relied on historical rainfall, river behaviour and environmental conditions. But the past is becoming a less reliable guide to the future. Infrastructure must therefore be designed for changing rainfall, river flows, sedimentation and mountain hazards. Development must also be measured by whether investments can withstand future environmental conditions. The answer is not to stop development, but to redefine it for a changing climate.



Nepal contributes only around 0.1 per cent of global greenhouse-gas emissions, according to the World Bank, yet it faces significant climate risks. This raises a fundamental question: Who produces the emissions, and who pays?



For more than two centuries, wealthy countries built enormous economic wealth through intensive fossil-fuel use, producing emissions that altered the climate system. Today, developing countries are asked to adapt to consequences they contributed little to creating. Nepal’s vulnerability illustrates this injustice. Mountain communities do not determine global emissions, yet they may lose homes, roads, livelihoods and lives because of global climate change.



Climate justice must go beyond post-disaster assistance. It requires finance, technology and scientific cooperation to build resilience before disasters strike.



Nepal’s experience also carries a direct message for India. The Himalayas do not recognise political boundaries. Glaciers, rivers, ecosystems and weather systems cross borders. What happens in the mountains can eventually affect communities far downstream. The 2023 South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim showed how high-mountain events can rapidly become downstream catastrophes. Nepal’s experience should therefore not be treated as an isolated national tragedy. It should be understood as a warning for the entire Himalayan region.

