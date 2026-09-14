Himalayan peril: Nepal’s alpine alarm for South Asia

The Himalayas have long been imagined as eternal. Their snow-covered peaks are symbols of permanence, feeding rivers, sustaining ecosystems and shaping the lives of millions across South Asia. Yet, in a warming world, even the most enduring landscapes are changing. The catastrophe in Nepal shows that the climate crisis is a question of security, development and survival.
A massive collapse of glacial ice, rock, and debris in Nepal’s Himalayan region triggered devastating flooding, destroying infrastructure, disrupting livelihoods, and leaving communities struggling to recover. It would be simplistic to attribute this disaster to global warming alone. Mountain catastrophes result from interacting geological, hydrological and climatic factors. Yet this should not obscure the larger reality: the Himalayas are changing, and a changing Himalaya means a changing risk landscape for everyone who depends upon it.
The physical transformation of the Himalayan landscape shows climate change. Glaciers are retreating, snowfall patterns are changing, permafrost is becoming increasingly unstable, and extreme rainfall can intensify pressure on fragile slopes. Expanding glacial lakes also create risks downstream. The climate crisis is therefore about more than a warmer planet. It is about increasingly unpredictable ecological systems.
For Nepal, this uncertainty is dangerous because its mountains are inhabited landscapes. Communities depend on rivers, forests, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure. Roads connect remote settlements, while hydropower is central to development. This raises a difficult question: how do we pursue development as environmental risks change?
The distinction between a natural hazard and a disaster is important. A landslide, flood or glacier collapse may be a natural hazard. But the scale of a disaster is shaped not only by nature. It is also determined by where settlements are located, how infrastructure is constructed, whether environmental risks are assessed and whether effective early-warning systems exist. A hazard becomes a catastrophe when environmental danger meets human vulnerability.
Development has often relied on historical rainfall, river behaviour and environmental conditions. But the past is becoming a less reliable guide to the future. Infrastructure must therefore be designed for changing rainfall, river flows, sedimentation and mountain hazards. Development must also be measured by whether investments can withstand future environmental conditions. The answer is not to stop development, but to redefine it for a changing climate.
Nepal contributes only around 0.1 per cent of global greenhouse-gas emissions, according to the World Bank, yet it faces significant climate risks. This raises a fundamental question: Who produces the emissions, and who pays?
For more than two centuries, wealthy countries built enormous economic wealth through intensive fossil-fuel use, producing emissions that altered the climate system. Today, developing countries are asked to adapt to consequences they contributed little to creating. Nepal’s vulnerability illustrates this injustice. Mountain communities do not determine global emissions, yet they may lose homes, roads, livelihoods and lives because of global climate change.
Climate justice must go beyond post-disaster assistance. It requires finance, technology and scientific cooperation to build resilience before disasters strike.
Nepal’s experience also carries a direct message for India. The Himalayas do not recognise political boundaries. Glaciers, rivers, ecosystems and weather systems cross borders. What happens in the mountains can eventually affect communities far downstream. The 2023 South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim showed how high-mountain events can rapidly become downstream catastrophes. Nepal’s experience should therefore not be treated as an isolated national tragedy. It should be understood as a warning for the entire Himalayan region.
India, Nepal, Bhutan and China need stronger mechanisms for scientific cooperation on glaciers, glacial lakes, rainfall, river systems and geological hazards. Information about environmental risks cannot remain confined within national boundaries when the consequences cross those boundaries. Regional cooperation should involve data-sharing, joint risk assessments, coordinated preparedness and rapid warning systems. The Himalayas are a shared ecological system. Their protection must become a shared responsibility.
Governments must also shift from response to prevention. Rescue and reconstruction are essential, but prevention must receive equal priority. The region needs satellite monitoring, glacier and slope mapping, improved forecasting, real-time river monitoring and effective early-warning systems. Communities need clear evacuation plans. Technology alone cannot save lives. Warnings must reach people and be trusted.
Local knowledge should complement scientific knowledge. Mountain communities have generations of experience with rivers, slopes, weather and seasonal patterns. Combining this knowledge with modern climate science can strengthen preparedness. Disaster preparedness must therefore become a permanent component of development planning rather than an emergency response activated after lives have already been lost.
But the larger challenge goes beyond preparedness. It concerns humanity’s relationship with nature. Economic growth has often been pursued on the assumption that environmental damage is an acceptable price for development. That assumption is becoming increasingly dangerous.
The world must move on two fronts: mitigation and adaptation. Mitigation requires reducing emissions and limiting warming. Adaptation requires preparing communities and infrastructure for unavoidable climate changes. Adaptation cannot excuse continued emissions, while mitigation cannot ignore existing risks.
Nepal needs predictable climate finance. Major emitters must support countries disproportionately exposed to climate risks. For Himalayan countries, cooperation must become essential. The mountains, rivers and risks are interconnected. Our response must be too.
A warming planet is not simply a hotter planet. It can become more unstable, unpredictable and unequal. We increasingly know what is happening and what must be done.
The Himalayas have shaped South Asia for millions of years. Today, they are telling us something about the future. The question is no longer whether climate change will affect us, but how much we are willing to change before consequences become irreversible.
Nepal’s warning is therefore not only about a mountain collapsing. It is about a world that can no longer afford to believe that nature will endlessly absorb the consequences of human choices.
Akhilesh Kumar is a PhD Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and an Independent Writer