Higher vitamin B12 levels in parents before conception may lower risk of birth defect: Study

Vitamin B12 and folate levels were measured and their relationship with birth defects examined. Birth defects were identified among live births, stillbirths, and pregnancies ending because of foetal abnormalities.

"With increasing vitamin B12 levels before conception for the mother and the father, the risk for birth defects decreased. For the mother, the reduction in birth defects continued up to the highest vitamin B12 level," the authors wrote.

"After conception, higher levels of the mother's RBC folate and vitamin B12 were generally linked to lower risk for birth defects," they said.

Folic acid is a synthetic form of vitamin B9, an essential nutrient important for the body to make DNA, grow cells and produce RBCs. A deficiency can increase risk of neural tube (nervous system) defects in the infant, and supplementation is a standard of care for the mother before conception and during pregnancy.