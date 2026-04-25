High-wire act: Altman’s next: Getting OpenAI make more money

The chat, which two people said they jokingly referred to as “Making Sam’s Tweets Reality,” nodded to their boss’s proclivity for announcing OpenAI’s plans on social media, where employees often found out about his ideas at the same time as the rest of the world. It was where they discussed how to build the surprise products he posted about. At Altman’s behest, OpenAI spent years pursuing any and all artificial intelligence projects, buoyed by billions in investment and its reputation of having a multiyear technological head start.

Now things have changed, with stiffening competition from rivals like Anthropic, Google and even Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Altman has felt the heat — and has decided to shift strategy