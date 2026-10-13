Hidden flaws: Soft consent laws fail to boost organ donation

This year, NHS Blood and Transplant, which manages organ donation in England, issued an urgent appeal after donation fell by 9%. So why has opt-out not delivered?

Opt-out is often held up as one of nudge theory’s big successes. A widely cited 2003 paper found that countries using it had higher donation rates. But recent studies have not supported that advantage.

To understand why the change has not had the expected effect, it helps to look at how the law works. Under England’s system, every eligible adult is treated as a donor unless they record a decision not to be. If you do nothing, you are classed as having “deemed consent”. (Confusingly, you can still opt in by registering a wish to donate.)

It is also a “soft” opt-out, which means your family has the final say. That makes conversations with relatives just as important as anything on the register, because a clear message from you, whether through the register or over dinner, tells them what you wanted.