Helping smokers quit needs clinical support, policy support: Experts

The experts spoke at the 9th Summit on Tobacco Harm Reduction, held virtually from September 28 to 30, where clinicians, researchers and policy experts discussed tobacco dependence, smoking cessation, nicotine use among young people and the role of scientific evidence in shaping tobacco-control policies.



Dr Mohsin Wali, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Pacific OneHealth, Delhi, and founding member of Doctors Against Addiction (DaAD), said there was a significant difference between advising a smoker to quit and helping them actually overcome tobacco dependence.



"Every smoker should be encouraged and supported to quit, but after more than four decades in clinical practice, I have seen that telling a smoker to quit and helping that person actually quit are two very different things," Wali said.



He said a large number of his patients who smoke cigarettes or bidis struggle to quit and doctors therefore need to consider the available scientific evidence while supporting them.