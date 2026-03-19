Health crisis: Why hospital attacks are surging in warzone

Legal shields during warfare



International humanitarian law (IHL) contains detailed rules to protect medical personnel, facilities, and the wounded. Under these "laws of war," medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, must be respected and protected while performing their duties. These protections extend to special transport, such as ambulances used exclusively for medical purposes, and to the wounded and sick in their care. This includes enemy fighters who are hors de combat—those requiring treatment and no longer taking part in hostilities. Furthermore, impartial humanitarian organizations must be allowed to provide medical assistance, and consent to their work cannot be refused arbitrarily.

To ensure safety, medical facilities must display the distinctive protective emblems of the Red Cross, Red Crescent, or Red Crystal, and personnel must carry identification. Misusing these symbols to shield military operations is strictly prohibited; doing so may amount to perfidy, a type of deliberate deception which is a war crime under international law.

Deliberately attacking personnel or facilities displaying these emblems can similarly constitute a war crime.

These rules emerged from the enormous suffering of 19th and 20th-century conflicts, starting with the original Geneva Convention in 1864. Today, the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols form a near-universal legal framework binding all parties to conflict, including non-state armed groups.