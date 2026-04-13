Harmed by gender lens: The truth about Mary Todd Lincoln

She has existed in the historical record as largely a one-dimensional caricature created by men — biographers, political rivals, physicians — who failed to understand her. Early male writers often disparaged Mary as an intolerable shrew or filtered her through the prism of her husband’s greatness, turning her into a nuisance at best and a national embarrassment at worst. Some falsely suggested she was a spy for the Confederacy during the Civil War. Prime among those who distorted her legacy was William Herndon, Abraham Lincoln’s former law partner, who despised her for, among other reasons, refusing to invite him to dinner. Critics interpreted her anxiety over a war in which members of her immediate family were fighting for the enemy, and her unrelenting public grief over losing three children and her husband, as evidence that she was weak, rather than resilient.

It is true Mary suffered from mental illness and could have a temper. It is also true that her husband, who himself struggled with depression, may well have never become president without her. Even her harshest critics acknowledged that her ambition, political instincts and force of will helped propel him to the White House.