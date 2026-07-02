Hadean heat: Early Earth was kept hot by asteroid impacts

In our new study, we argue the long-lived effect of this impact heating has been greatly underappreciated in models of the Hadean aeon – the first half-billion years of Earth’s history. Rather than acting as brief interruptions to a planet cooling from within, repeated impacts kept the surface, or protocrust, of the young Earth hot, weak and geologically unstable for a very long time.

That matters because the Hadean is one of the biggest puzzles in Earth science. Tiny zircon crystals show that parts of Earth’s surface have survived for more than 4.3 billion years and that water was present very early. But almost no intact rocks survive from this time. The oldest known continental rocks are about 4.03 billion years old. So what happened during the missing interval?