The algae is a perfect metaphor to reflect on our unreflective president and his impulsive and solipsistic style of governing. “It looks like a Rothko,” said Amanda Aldous, a 36-year-old teacher who was gazing at the reflecting pool on Wednesday, leading suburban Seattle middle schoolers on a tour. “I think any biologist could have said this was going to happen.”

This is the hallowed site where Marian Anderson serenaded a throng after getting banished from Constitution Hall for her race, and where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech to an even bigger crowd around the 2,028-foot pool. National Park Service workers in waders were sucking up the dead algae strewed along the bottom on Wednesday. A cooler of Popsicles helped them withstand the hot, humid weather in which the algae thrives.

On Thursday, the Interior Department was claiming to have beaten back the toxic blooms while doing a drive-by trashing of Barack Obama to please the boss. “The advanced nanobubbler technology very effectively killed the algae that has plagued every Lincoln Reflecting Pool reopening most infamously Obama’s reopening since 1922,” the department posted on social platform X. “The Reflecting Pool water is crystal clear, and our National Park Service team is now vacuuming up the dead algae resting on the bottom of some parts of the Reflecting Pool just like the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf.”