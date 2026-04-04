Green dystopias: How Asia, Africa push eco-dystopian fiction boundaries

“You are bugs” is the sobering message of the aliens in Liu Cixin’s bestselling trilogy, Remembrance of Earth’s Past. Liu’s vision of environmental retribution is anchored in a visceral portrait of Mao’s so-called “war against nature”, which reshaped the environment through mass irrigation and deforestation to boost economic production. The trilogy is a leading example of a wide-ranging ecological turn in Chinese science fiction. As critics Yue Zhou and Xi Liu explain, the story routinely takes aim at rampant pollution, water shortages, natural resource depletion, and electronic waste.

Cara Healy, a professor of Chinese Studies, argues that for centuries, Chinese intellectuals wrote about the past to critique the present, but today the future is deployed to comment on our contemporary world. In Waste Tide by Chen Qiufan, readers are told that science fiction is “the greatest realism at the present time”. Set on a gang-ridden island covered in tech trash and populated by desperate migrants and mutant humans, Waste Tide is a bleak parable of China’s abundance of garbage. The themes of tech waste and contamination have a particular resonance in modern China but are understandable to readers everywhere.