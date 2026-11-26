A US-German research team used images from GTA 5 to help artificial intelligence (AI) systems recognise roads, cars and buildings for applications such as self-driving vehicles. Because the game already contained information about objects in each scene, the researchers could label 25,000 images for AI training in just 49 hours. Manually labelling the same number of real photographs would have taken several years.

Much of this potential lies in game engines: software platforms used to build and run games. Engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine help designers, researchers and engineers create realistic virtual environments.

Using Unity, researchers reconstructed the site of Mostar’s famous old bridge in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The virtual reality experience allowed users to explore the site, hear from a local diver and experience a simulated jump, helping them understand the cultural significance of the diving tradition.

A convincing simulation, however, is only part of the task. Researchers must also establish how people use it. User testing during the Mostar project showed participants did not navigate the virtual setting as expected, prompting interface changes. Such adjustments can make digital experiences more intuitive.

Game engines are also helping train robots. Researchers trained an AI system to operate a virtual robot arm in Unity and move objects, then linked its movements to a physical, 3D-printed arm. The aim was to test whether skills acquired in a digital environment could transfer to a real machine.