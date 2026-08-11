Global tax reform is the key to a fair AI economy

Anxieties about AI have less to do with any philosophical unease than with the societal effects. Financial gains are increasingly concentrated among a handful of firms and their shareholders, while the costs—from job displacement to rising energy prices—are borne by everyone else. In democratic societies, taxation is the primary mechanism for translating private gains into public benefits. When that mechanism breaks down, a backlash is inevitable.

Distributive justice is an equally salient concern at the global level. While the Global North is preoccupied with the significant public pushback against AI, the Global South faces a pressing need to mobilise domestic tax flows from multinational corporations, particularly tech firms, in the wake of drastic aid cuts. These problems stem from the same source: when companies shift profits out of the countries where they are generated to tax havens, that reduces public revenues for all governments.

The digitalisation of the global economy has demonstrated the insufficiency of the international tax system. But the need to shatter the status quo has never been clearer. AI has supercharged the trend of taxable value being decoupled from physical corporate presence—long a prerequisite for a country’s right to tax. Training data, compute, and intellectual property can be scattered across many jurisdictions, far from where workers or users are located, fuelling debate about where value is created.