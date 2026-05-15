Global response: International climate law needs teeth

Still, the world is now witnessing the consequences of relying on a fossil-fuel economy. While Vanuatu has long been vulnerable to growing climate-related risks like cyclones and drought, we are currently experiencing a different kind of storm. Those fueling up at gas stations in Port Vila are seeing the same high prices as hundreds of millions of others around the world. We are all learning the hard way what a failure to phase out fossil fuels looks like.

The conflict in the Middle East reminds us that fossil fuels do not just heat the planet; they also inflame conflicts. The sooner all of us move away from such volatility, the better.

We all have a duty to keep fighting for international cooperation, because the alternative — a world that stops trying to solve its hardest problems collectively — would be worse than the current one. Vanuatu and its many like-minded partners will continue to push forward, not only on behalf of our own communities but on behalf of yours, too. Billions of people are already facing, or will soon face, rising seas, intensifying storms, deadly wildfires, and the relentless erosion of everything we have built.

The law has spoken. The question confronting every state is simple: We know the rule of law applies to climate change, but do you intend to act on it?

Ralph Regenvanu is Vanuatu’s Minister of Climate Change

Project Syndicate