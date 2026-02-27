Global hegemony: America might not rule, but dollar does

Technology, in theory, ought to assist the shift away from the dollar. China has issued a digital renminbi, and the European Central Bank plans to issue a digital euro in 2029. The US has no plans to issue a digital dollar, which some argue puts the dollar at a disadvantage. China has beefed up its payment systems and made it easier to use the renminbi in international transactions. Russia and China can now directly exchange rubles and renminbi, without having to use the dollar as an intermediating currency.

In reality, the dollar’s share of global payments has held firm at close to 60% in recent years. A digital renminbi and a digital euro are hardly going to alter the balance. A currency’s availability in digital rather than physical form will make it more convenient to use but will hardly change the trust that domestic residents and foreigners have in that currency. China’s renminbi has gained some traction in international transactions, but it still accounts for a tiny global share.

Beijing wants to elevate the renminbi’s prominence in international finance. But despite domestic and external pressure on the Chinese government to loosen up capital controls and relax management of the renminbi’s exchange rate, Beijing so far appears unwilling to do so. If foreign investors cannot move freely into and out of renminbi assets, or count on an exchange rate freely determined by market forces rather than government control, they will shy away from those assets. China’s institutional framework, including a court system and central bank that are under the thumb of the Communist Party, hardly inspires confidence among international investors.