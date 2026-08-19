Global health relief: Ebola is back; IMF needs gold sales fix

The global fiscal strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, nearly exhausted the CCRT’s resources, leaving the trust running dry just as another Ebola crisis has erupted. Thousands of deaths have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Beyond the loss of life, the United Nations Development Programme estimates that the outbreak could push almost one million people into poverty.

The DRC was among the countries that borrowed heavily from the IMF during the COVID-19 pandemic to support its economy. It now carries more than $3 billion in outstanding IMF debt. While the country has not yet maxed out its borrowing capacity at the Fund, it will likely require additional financing as it confronts a combination of oil-price shocks, slowing growth, and now Ebola. It will need not just liquidity, but also relief from existing obligations.

The CCRT exists precisely for this purpose. Yet its available resources total only $120 million, whereas the DRC alone must pay the IMF almost $300 million in debt service in 2027. The Fund’s primary instrument for disaster relief does not have sufficient funds to cover even one country facing a disaster, let alone the 30 others that could potentially apply for assistance.