ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder marked by short attention spans and restless, impulsive behaviour.

Published in the journal Neuroscience, the document presents a comprehensive review of ADHD research worldwide, providing an evidence-based summary of what current science says about the condition, its causes, prevalence, and treatment.

The key findings from the review include genetic factors accounting for 75-80 per cent of differences in ADHD risk across a population, while factors such as poverty, stress, trauma, and prematurity can increase the risk.

After accounting for genetic factors, prenatal exposure to acetaminophen (paracetamol) or antibiotics does not meaningfully increase ADHD risk, the review found.

Unlike clinical practice guidelines, which offer treatment recommendations, the International Consensus Statement is designed to separate evidence-based conclusions from misconceptions and misinformation, the authors said.

Co-author David W. Goodman, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, believes that bringing together findings from across global scientific literature provides a reliable reference point for discussions about ADHD amid widespread misinformation.