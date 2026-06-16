Global club: Does a G7 without China make sense?

John Kirton, a University of Toronto specialist on the G7, notes that China has transformed from a small, benign entity in 1975 into a great global dragon. He states that many understandably ask whether the G7 and the global community would be better off if China became a member, concluding that a plausible answer is yes.

A year ago, Donald Trump mused about possibly expanding the club to include China, calling it a good idea when asked by a journalist. However, an unwritten G7 rule has always been that it is reserved exclusively for democracies. The founding leaders declared in 1975 that they were each responsible for the government of an open, democratic society dedicated to individual liberty and social advancement. China would not have cleared that bar during Mao’s rule, nor would it do so now under President Xi Jinping. By multiple measures, including the annual Freedom in the World study, the World Press Freedom Index and the Canadian Fraser Institute’s ranking of economic freedom, China lags far behind G7 nations for civil liberties.