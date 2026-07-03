Global aid: Defunding USAID is costing real lives

He was furious because I pushed back against his claims that his demolition of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) did not cost lives. The fracas began after Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Musk had “possibly sentenced to death” a large number of children. Musk retorted that it was “time to sue this liar,” asserting, “There is not even a single dead child! They cannot cite a single name.”

On X, I began giving Musk some names. Let me elaborate here.

Jibia was a 10-year-old girl in Uganda, ranking third in her fourth-grade class. Aid cuts meant her local clinic ran out of $2 bed nets and anti-malaria medicines. Jibia died of malaria last July. Medical records confirmed her cause of death, and health workers told me a new bed net or basic drugs would have saved her.

Yamah Freeman haemorrhaged while pregnant in Liberia. The United States had previously provided ambulances to her local hospital, but aid cuts left them without fuel. The strongest young men in her village carried her on their shoulders, racing down the path toward town, but she bled to death along the way. I visited her grave.

Achol Deng, 8, was infected with HIV at birth in South Sudan but had been kept alive by American-provided medicines costing just 12 cents a day. The dismantling of USAID and the resulting bureaucratic chaos meant she lost her caseworker and access to her prescriptions. She soon died of an opportunistic infection.