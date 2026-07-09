Giant Killer: Ukraine's game-changing drone revolution

The supply of drones to the army and the training of drone operators initially depended entirely on volunteers, such as Victory Drones. Even now, volunteers play a major role in providing drones and other supplies to the armed forces. For example, the Come Back Alive foundation plans to procure 16,500 long-range drones this year, worth $34 million.

The industry is highly decentralised and extremely heterogeneous. Some producers are huge.

The long-range Liutyi strike drone was developed by Antonov, the company that produced the world’s largest aircraft. Other producers assemble drones in kitchens and garages from components purchased on AliExpress and use 3D printers to make spare parts. Soldiers often update or repair drones themselves.

The products range from small reconnaissance devices and first-person-view (FPV) drones carrying the equivalent of a hand grenade to large machines that can deliver several hundred kilograms of cargo to the frontlines or “sanction” Russian oil infrastructure, logistics, and military assets. Ukrainian firms also produce drone detectors, electronic warfare systems, and other anti-drone devices — from simple net throwers to automated systems that can locate and intercept enemy drones with little or no human intervention.

The spectrum of products meets diverse needs, from patrolling the kill zone at the frontline — currently about 50 km wide — to destroying Russian supply lines (100–300 km from the frontline) to hitting production facilities more than 1,000 km inside Russian territory. Production of middle-range strike drones, interceptor drones, and land drones increased significantly in 2025 (during the first six months of 2026, Ukraine’s army implemented over 50,000 logistic and evacuation missions with land drones).

The industry is highly dynamic: constant communication between producers and army units means that prototypes are tested and deployed in a few months or even weeks. Although Russia often reverse-engineers Ukrainian technologies and starts producing drones at scale, Ukrainian military leaders claim to have 50% more FPV drones than the Russians.