Germophobe Primates Want to Avoid Getting Sick, Too

That’s true even though the disease was spread through bites and scratches, not through contaminated food. “The monkeys see disease and sick individuals and increase their overall sensitivity, even for a transmission route that is completely unrelated to how the disease actually spreads,” said Stephan Kaufhold, a researcher in cognitive science and an author of the study.



There was also a surprise: The monkeys who were never sick themselves but still experienced the outbreak also became more cautious. “The ones who used to live with the ones who were sick behaved exactly the same way,” Rossano said.



The sanctuary macaques came from a variety of backgrounds — sanctuary-born, zoo-born, former lab animals and former pets. And those who had been reared by humans were more likely to eat the contaminated food, potentially because they had fewer opportunities to learn avoidance behaviors from their mothers or other macaques early in life.



“Many primate studies still fail to factor in the life history of primate participants, as if background or experience doesn’t play a critical role in exhibited behaviors,” said Elodie Freymann, a primatologist at Brown University who was not involved in the research. “This paper does the opposite.”



In the animal kingdom, avoiding things that could make one sick isn’t new. Some studies even show evidence of social distancing in the wild. Across species, animals have been found to alter their behavior, both to prevent falling ill and to steer clear of sick individuals. Some mandrills, for example, sniff poop to screen for parasites before they groom one another. Other species self-isolate when experiencing an infection. No one — human or primate — wants to get sick.