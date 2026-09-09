Germany: why the AfD won in Saxony‑Anhalt – and what happens next

Support across society

The AfD did best in Saxony-Anhalt among working-class voters (59%), as well as those with a lower level of education (57%) and those who perceived their economic situation as bad (65%). But even among graduates (30%) and voters who saw themselves in a good economic situation (37%), the AfD performed respectably.

It also secured over 40% of support among all age groups apart from the over 70s (31%). So the AfD can really claim to be a Volkspartei or “people’s party”, with support from across society, across the state.

By no means was this a single-issue election. Exit polls revealed immigration was one motivating factor for AfD voters, with 91% of them agreeing with the statement that they “were very worried too many foreign people live in Germany”. But so too was concern with security and the economy.

There was also real dissatisfaction (66% of all voters) at the state government, which had been led by the CDU since 2002. But the standing of Friedrich Merz’ government in Berlin was worse, with 83% taking the view it was insufficiently concerned with the problems of ordinary people. Just 20% of voters in Saxony-Anhalt trust it to improve the country substantially in the coming years.

Accompanying these sentiments, which can be found across Germany albeit more strongly in Saxony-Anhalt and other eastern states, there is a strand of dissatisfaction particular to the east. Seventy-three percent of all voters in Saxony-Anhalt believed easterners were still second-class citizens in many situations.

This view is taken by 83% of AfD voters. The AfD has been rather successful in mobilising grievances about reunification and some nostalgia about the days of the communist East Germany.

Assuming the AfD does form a government, there will be close scrutiny of the extent to which it can implement its hard-right manifesto – and, indeed, whether it confirms the view of German intelligence that the party is demonstrably “right wing extremist” in the state.

In fields such as education, culture, law and order and public broadcasting it will go on the front foot, though there may well be persistent legal challenges to more radical measures. These include attempts to force teachers to represent particular ideological positions in schools.

The AfD will also use its position for further publicity, and of course each time it is blocked from realising its aims by courts or other parties, it can claim to be a victim of establishment stitch-ups. This is a common populist tactic.