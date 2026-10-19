Genome sequencing: At 194, Jonathan the giant tortoise knows about ageing

Hollins, a veterinarian, has only about five seconds to get the DNA he’s after before he risks getting punched with a thick, scaly leg.

The first swab comes back covered in half-chewed carrot — a favourite snack. He tosses it aside and tries again. The tortoise, named Jonathan, looks mildly annoyed.

At about 194 years old, Jonathan is the world’s oldest known land animal. He’s an Aldabra giant tortoise living 1,200 miles off Africa’s west coast on the remote island of St. Helena, spending his days on the sun-dappled grounds of the official home of the governor. (At the time of his arrival on St. Helena, he was at least 50 years old, a determination his keepers made based on size.)

Although he shows some signs of ageing, like cataracts that have left him mostly blind, he still has excellent hearing and a strong libido. He enjoys greeting visitors, having his neck petted and delivering loud belches for the crowd that gathers around his paddock during mealtimes.

In June, after Jonathan was erroneously declared dead by some media organisations, the Guinness World Records added him to its list of global icons, honouring his superlative status. And Wednesday, he reached another milestone when a study announced that his genome had been sequenced for the first time.