Genetic gatekeeping: Olympics’ gender ban is a legal and moral minefield

This is an abrupt U-turn from the IOC’s previous stance of leaving eligibility to individual sports federations. From a legal perspective, the decision opens a can of worms that will impact athletes from elite levels down to the grassroots.

The IOC stated that ‘eligibility for the female category is to be determined in the first instance by SRY gene screening’. The SRY gene — short for ‘sex-determining region Y’ — is associated with typical male sexual development. Any athlete testing positive for the gene will be barred from women’s categories. Screening will be conducted via saliva, cheek swabs, or blood samples.