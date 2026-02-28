Genetic clues: Ancient pairing favoured human females and Neanderthal males

How exactly this happened remains a huge question mark. Did human women venture into Neanderthal populations, or were Neanderthal males drawn to human enclaves? Were these interactions peaceful, secretive, or violent?

“I don’t know if we’ll ever get a definitive answer to how this happened, since we can’t travel back in time,” said population genetics expert Xinjun Zhang of the University of Michigan.

But the study, published Thursday in Science, shows “that whenever Neanderthals and modern humans have mated, there has been a preference for male Neanderthals and female modern humans,” said author Alexander Platt, a genetics researcher at the University of Pennsylvania.