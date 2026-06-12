Gender equity: The double-edged nature of menstrual leave

Perhaps the year 2026 could be called the year the courts became concerned about menstrual hygiene. At the beginning of this year, the Supreme Court ruled that menstrual hygiene is a basic right of women, referable to Article 21, and directed all state governments to supply sanitary pads to school girls free of cost. The power to issue such a direction was traced to the Right to Free Education Act (Dr Jaya Thakur v. Government of India).

Following this, no state government other than Kerala has announced menstrual leave for school girls (for three days). It is not clear whether any detailed discussions were held by the government with stakeholders in girls' education. The new Congress government, immediately on assuming power, made such a policy declaration without broader consideration. In fact, out of 10 months of an academic year, the loss of 30 days due to menstrual leave can never be compensated, and it is a thoughtless move, as leave should be an option, not a compulsion. What is required is imparting menstrual hygiene and providing appropriate materials to maintain it. Educationists have regularly been demanding the installation of vending machines for the distribution of sanitary pads and a proper disposal mechanism in schools.