Gaming rules: Cautious optimism

Much will therefore depend on the Online Gaming Authority of India, a multi-sectoral body to be constituted under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Going by the track record of other similar regulating authorities, the results are likely to be mixed and would depend on several factors, including powerful lobbying by the industry, the broad political drift, and consumer advocacy.

Besides protecting children and adult users from gambling and other addictive behaviours, a major challenge will be the prevention of misuse of this difficult-to-monitor ecosystem for money laundering, tax evasion, and other nefarious activities. The Mahadev betting app scandal is a case in point. There have been other cases involving suspicious foreign nationals or entities, dubious hawala networks, and fraudulent or benami transactions. The government should enable the growth of legitimate business, which offers employment to lakhs of people, but should not dilly-dally when it comes to curbing activities inimical to public interest.