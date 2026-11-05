Future in motion: Inside Anthropic's hunt for AI computing power

The amount of computing power that was needed became a “cone of uncertainty,” Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO, said at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in December. “Because the cone is so wide,” he added, “it’s hard to avoid making a mistake.”

The realisation sent Anthropic on an all-out effort to obtain more computing power. In the ensuing months, the San Francisco company embarked on a deal spree, according to 14 people with knowledge of the AI lab, investors and industry experts.

Anthropic has since signed dozens of contracts with former cryptocurrency miners, data centre startups, chipmakers and tech giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and SpaceX to secure enough computing power. It hired experts in data centres, which are the enormous computing sites powering AI, and bought data centre equipment to speed up construction. It met with developers and explored converting old coal plants and factories into data centres.