Fruit Gambit: Malaysia seeks to make pungent durian a global favourite

Its founder, Edison Ang, said the centre targets both local customers and tourists, especially those from China, the world’s biggest durian importer. Chinese palates have long been influenced by Thai durian culture. “We hope consumers who already eat durian from other countries will switch to Malaysian varieties,” he said.

In 2025, China imported 1.87 million tonnes of fresh durian worth $7.5 billion, with volume jumping over six times in the past decade, customs data showed. Thailand’s earlier entry helped it secure over half that market by value in 2025. Malaysia, which began exporting fresh durian to China in 2024, was dwarfed. But for the first half of 2026, the value of China’s fresh durian imports from Malaysia quadrupled compared with the same period last year, pointing to rapid growth.

Unlike their rivals, Malaysian growers do not harvest early, instead collecting only naturally ripened fruit caught in nets or ropes as they fall. That is the industry’s biggest advantage and also its biggest weakness, Ang said, as sellers must race against a shelf life of just two to three days. Any delays affect quality, and stock held up during customs checks increases refund rates.