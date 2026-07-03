Frozen history: Rare Antarctic dinosaur fossil rediscovered in office drawer

The bone comes from the tail of a long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur called a titanosaur. Scientists haven’t yet identified the species it belongs to.

It was discovered in 1985 during an expedition to Antarctica’s James Ross Island and was collected by geologist Mike Thomson. Working with the British Antarctic Survey, Thomson was mapping the area’s rock layers and collected marine reptile fossils to help with future dating efforts. He recorded the find as a large reptile.

Decades later, palaeontologist Mark Evans spotted the bone in the British Antarctic Survey’s collections and wondered whether it might be a dinosaur. He and other researchers analysed the shape of the bone and compared it to other more complete dinosaur remains, confirming their discovery.