From welfare to capabilty: The next frontier of TN’s social policy

This debate has gained renewed significance in the wake of Tamil Nadu’s latest budget, which combines substantial allocations for education, health, social welfare and inclusion with investments in skill development, student hostels, digital learning, telemedicine and emerging technologies. School education alone received an allocation of Rs 44,527 crore, while social welfare was allocated Rs 9,818 crore and health and family welfare Rs 23,357 crore. The government has simultaneously articulated an ambition of transforming Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 through investments in human capital and technological advancement.

The distinction between welfare and capability is important. Welfare addresses immediate deprivation. Capability expands an individual’s ability to participate productively in society. A free meal reduces hunger; quality education improves life chances. A scholarship eases financial constraints; employable skills improve long-term earnings. A health subsidy treats illness; strong public health systems enhance productivity and well-being. In this sense, capability is not an alternative to welfare but its logical evolution.