From welfare to capabilty: The next frontier of TN’s social policy

Tamil Nadu’s development model has long been celebrated for demonstrating that social welfare and economic growth need not be mutually exclusive. Through school meal programmes, public health expansion, educational support, welfare pensions, affirmative action measures and targeted subsidies, the state has consistently achieved social outcomes that compare favourably with many parts of India. Yet the policy debate confronting Tamil Nadu today is no longer about whether welfare should continue. It is about what welfare should achieve. The next frontier lies in transforming welfare from a mechanism of protection into an instrument of capability creation.
This debate has gained renewed significance in the wake of Tamil Nadu’s latest budget, which combines substantial allocations for education, health, social welfare and inclusion with investments in skill development, student hostels, digital learning, telemedicine and emerging technologies. School education alone received an allocation of Rs 44,527 crore, while social welfare was allocated Rs 9,818 crore and health and family welfare Rs 23,357 crore. The government has simultaneously articulated an ambition of transforming Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 through investments in human capital and technological advancement.
The distinction between welfare and capability is important. Welfare addresses immediate deprivation. Capability expands an individual’s ability to participate productively in society. A free meal reduces hunger; quality education improves life chances. A scholarship eases financial constraints; employable skills improve long-term earnings. A health subsidy treats illness; strong public health systems enhance productivity and well-being. In this sense, capability is not an alternative to welfare but its logical evolution.
The intellectual foundation for this transition can be found in Amartya Sen’s capability approach, which argues that development should be assessed not merely by income or expenditure but by people’s freedom to achieve valued outcomes. Applying this framework to Tamil Nadu means evaluating social policy not simply by the number of beneficiaries covered, but by whether citizens become healthier, more educated, more employable and more economically independent.
Encouragingly, recent policy initiatives suggest movement in this direction. Programmes focused on skill training, AI-enabled learning, student accommodation, digital public libraries, entrepreneurship support, telemedicine and assistive technologies for persons with disabilities indicate a growing recognition that public investment must strengthen human capabilities. Policies aimed at tribal habitations, educational opportunities and entrepreneurial inclusion similarly seek to expand access to opportunity rather than merely distribute assistance.
However, capability-oriented policy requires a fundamental shift in how governments measure success. Public agencies traditionally report inputs such as budget allocations and beneficiary numbers. These metrics are necessary but insufficient. What ultimately matters is whether social investments improve learning outcomes, workforce participation, productivity, enterprise creation, health indicators and social mobility. A training programme should be evaluated by placement outcomes; a scholarship by educational attainment; a digital initiative by measurable gains in access and performance. Capability is demonstrated through outcomes, not expenditure.
Equally important is the question of fiscal sustainability. Tamil Nadu’s welfare architecture remains ambitious, but it also operates within the realities of budget constraints and significant public debt. Recent discussions on reviewing welfare expenditure and evaluating programme effectiveness reflect this concern. Such reviews should not be misconstrued as attempts to dilute social justice. On the contrary, evidence-based assessment can strengthen welfare systems by ensuring that scarce public resources are directed towards interventions that generate the greatest long-term developmental returns.
The broader challenge is to ensure that every welfare intervention creates a pathway to opportunity. This is particularly important in an economy increasingly shaped by automation, technological change and skill-intensive employment. Citizens require more than temporary relief; they require the capabilities needed to navigate evolving labour markets and participate in a knowledge-driven economy. Investments in education, skilling, health, digital competence and entrepreneurship are therefore no longer supplementary objectives. They are central pillars of social policy.
Tamil Nadu’s historical strengths have always rested on investing in people rather than merely subsidising consumption. The state’s future success will depend on how effectively it deepens that philosophy. Welfare will remain essential in a society marked by inequality and vulnerability. Yet its ultimate purpose should be to reduce dependence by expanding agency. The most important policy question before Tamil Nadu today is not how much welfare it can provide, but whether its welfare architecture can systematically build capabilities. If it succeeds in making that transition, Tamil Nadu will not merely remain India’s leading welfare state. It could become the country’s most compelling model of capability-driven development.
Debdulal Thakur is Professor, Department of Economics, Alliance University, Bengaluru