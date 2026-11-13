From Argentina, a Warning to America’s Tech Right

Now, a new kind of patriotism is finding its voice. Walk around the city of Buenos Aires, and you’ll find a sea of freshly bought Argentine flags floating from apartment balconies and hanging in shop windows. The image of a young protestor, clad in a matching black-and-white miniskirt and a halter top and wielding an Argentine flag while getting water-cannoned by police during anti-government demonstrations in October — has become viral shorthand for resistance to Mr. Milei’s policies.



It is perhaps a taste of what is to come in places like the United States, where antipathy toward A.I., data centers and the like emerged as defining features of last week’s midterm elections. Voters everywhere, it seems, are deeply hostile toward the overlapping of political, economic and technological power — and are mobilizing to seize back control of their fates.



Young Argentines, especially, seem to be developing a new sense of self after three years of punishing economic measures and Mr. Milei’s alignment with foreign forces. It’s unclear what political actors will be able to capitalize on this growing discontent; the field is open to anything from right-wing nationalism to a more liberal grass-roots patriotism. But as Mr. Milei’s domestic popularity plummets ahead of the nation’s 2027 elections, his fellow travelers in the A.I.-curious far right should take notice: People don’t want a future fit for billionaire tech ghouls; they want a future in which they, too, have a place.