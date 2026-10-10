French protests: 1968 parallels fuel political extremes

This nostalgia for protests of the past is serving the far left rather than the political centre. Indeed, Emmanuel Macron, already the least popular president of the current Fifth Republic, is hamstrung by the political stalemate in the National Assembly caused by his disastrous decision to call elections in June-July 2024.

Those associated with Macroncentre, especially the two candidates most likely to represent the moderate branch of French politics, Gabriel Attal and Édouard Philippe, seem not to have caught the mood of the protests. Having both served as prime ministers under Macron, they are seen by protesters to be complicit in the declining standards in French schools.

Nostalgia is not limited to the far-left, though. The protests come at a time when the far-right Rassemblement National party and its presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, continue to question accepted versions of France’s past. Le Pen has her own appeal to youth through a protectionist economic approach. It looks to limit the power of the European Union in shaping the French economy and has always challenged the notion that the French state was responsible for atrocities during the Algerian War of Independence and the Second World War.

It remains to be seen whether Macron and his government can do enough to address the concerns of youth in the coming weeks. If not, he and his Renaissance party – and the rest of the moderate centre – may well lose the debate when France goes to the polls in April and May 2027.