Fragmented response: Preventing online child abuse should be easier

Yet despite this landmark case, the debate about children’s safety online may continue to move from scandal to scandal without arriving at truly effective solutions. Public outrage tends to peak after major court cases or in response to disturbing news stories. Politicians duly speak out, even promising meaningful regulation, only for public attention to fade without any action. And all the while, the technology continues to evolve and bring fresh challenges.

But it does not have to be this way, because we already understand how to prevent abuse online. The problem is not a lack of knowledge. It is that our response has not kept pace with the evidence. A recent systematic review of the academic literature and real-world interventions to tackle abuse, published by the International Panel on the Information Environment (IPIE), came to a stark conclusion: while we already have the tools we need, the global response remains fragmented and incomplete.

For example, digital platforms and investigators rely heavily on systems that scan the web for known illegal images and identify grooming behaviour. AI is increasingly being used to improve these tools and analyse huge volumes of platform data. Yet these tools’ effectiveness depends on the data used to train the model, and researchers often lack secure access to the data sets they need.

Moreover, these methods all deal with abuse after the fact. As important as it is to improve the detection of perpetrators, preventing harms before they happen must be the goal. Here, the IPIE identifies serious blind spots.