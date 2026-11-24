Jacqueline Peel & Kathryn Bowen
The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, has ended two days past its deadline – and not as we had hoped.
Agreement simply could not be reached. The sticking point was the omission of fossil fuels from draft texts. The European Union led a revolt, shattering the consensus needed to adopt the cover text proposed by the Turkish and Australian conveners. With the world heading inevitably past 1.5 °C of warming, the EU and other nations said the process did not meet the moment.
Some coverage has suggested the rejection of the cover text means the entire summit failed. This isn't quite right. Such statements have always been add-ons; countries have regularly agreed them since Glasgow in 2021, but they are not required.
The failure does not signal the end of the COP process or the breakdown of the Paris Agreement. It may mean that international climate cooperation will look different from here on.
For many observers, the litmus test for COP31 was whether countries could make headway on the root cause of climate change – fossil fuels. They proved unmentionable.
Three years ago at COP28 in Dubai, countries agreed to "transition away from fossil fuels", the first explicit mention of fossil fuels in an official decision text in decades of negotiations. It was hailed as "the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era". There was little sign of that hope being realised in Turkey.
In a repeat of last year's fraught COP30 in Brazil, major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia banded together to block any reference in the negotiating outcomes and proposed cover text. Australia and Turkey offered a compromise: no fossil fuel language in exchange for support for electrification "with the greatest possible use of clean energy". This seemed to bring Saudi Arabia over the line but drew a backlash from the EU, Panama, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu and Belize, who rejected the cover text.
Brazil took a different approach last year, committing to develop a global strategy to phase out fossil fuels outside the formal negotiating agenda. That roadmap was launched at this year's summit and attracted support from big fossil fuel producers such as India, Germany and Nigeria. Earlier this year, 57 nations attended the first conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels in Santa Marta, Colombia. Another is planned next year, co-hosted by Tuvalu and Ireland.
Neither the Turkish hosts nor their Australian partners seemed keen to mention fossil fuels. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was untroubled by the optics of announcing two huge new oilfields in his opening speech. While Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the existential risks to Pacific countries, he did not commit to stop approving new coal and gas projects.
Both preferred to talk about electrification, notably the flagship "35 by 35" pledge to lift electricity's share of final energy use globally from around 23% now to 35% by 2035. Efforts to embed the goal in the cover text failed, but it drew strong support outside the negotiations: more than 75 countries and 180 businesses, including the EU and China, signed on.
This year's summit was billed as an "implementation COP", focused on delivering pledges countries had already made. The formal talks, overseen by Australia as "president of negotiations", largely examined whether countries' action on emissions and adaptation is urgent enough and whether funds for the most vulnerable are adequate.
Longstanding divisions persisted. Developed countries called for faster emissions cuts; developing countries pointed to a lack of financial support. Despite the gloom, nations moved forward on supporting a just transition (shifting to clean energy fairly) and on aligning adaptation efforts, but the Paris Agreement's Global Goal on Adaptation was left unresolved.
Countries failed to agree on the vital question of cutting emissions after Saudi Arabia and Russia, both top fossil fuel exporters, blocked a proposed decision. The world is now without a dedicated negotiating process on cutting emissions under the Paris Agreement, though nations could agree to renew a mitigation work programme at COP32 in Ethiopia next year.
Money was the other fault line. Ahead of COP31, EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said talks on new finance commitments were "dead in the water" and urged delegates to focus on existing pledges. Even that proved too much. There was no concrete progress on tripling adaptation funds, pledged last year at COP30. Rich nations, including Australia, merely re-announced existing pledges, leaving the Pacific climate fund A$450 million short of its 2026 target of $749 million.
The most notable pledge came from the small Solomon Islands. Pledging $600,000, Prime Minister Matthew Wale said: "The Pacific did not create this crisis. But we will not wait for others to act."
This was also the longest COP on record. With consensus seemingly impossible, some civil society representatives dubbed it "the worst COP ever". Outgoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blamed "powerful fossil fuel interests". Some nations now call for urgent reform of negotiations long paralysed by vetoes and disconnected from science. But any change to voting processes would itself need consensus – hard to achieve, yet the source of the Paris Agreement's power, as it represents nearly every country, big or small, rich or poor.
COP31 President Murat Kurum hoped for a legacy of "working together". That was a false hope. A more realistic one is that the collapse of consensus may be the shock the world needs to change course. As former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres has said, the refusal of more than 130 countries to sign an inadequate deal should not be seen as failure. Rather, it might be "a sign of courage".
Peel is Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne; Bowen is Director, Melbourne Climate Futures and Professor – Environment, Climate and Global Health, The University of Melbourne