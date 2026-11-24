Some coverage has suggested the rejection of the cover text means the entire summit failed. This isn't quite right. Such statements have always been add-ons; countries have regularly agreed them since Glasgow in 2021, but they are not required.

The failure does not signal the end of the COP process or the breakdown of the Paris Agreement. It may mean that international climate cooperation will look different from here on.

Fossil fuels stay unmentionable



For many observers, the litmus test for COP31 was whether countries could make headway on the root cause of climate change – fossil fuels. They proved unmentionable.

Three years ago at COP28 in Dubai, countries agreed to "transition away from fossil fuels", the first explicit mention of fossil fuels in an official decision text in decades of negotiations. It was hailed as "the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era". There was little sign of that hope being realised in Turkey.



In a repeat of last year's fraught COP30 in Brazil, major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia banded together to block any reference in the negotiating outcomes and proposed cover text. Australia and Turkey offered a compromise: no fossil fuel language in exchange for support for electrification "with the greatest possible use of clean energy". This seemed to bring Saudi Arabia over the line but drew a backlash from the EU, Panama, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu and Belize, who rejected the cover text.