Fossil Findings: How 500-million-year-old sea creatures evolved spider fangs

Spiders and scorpions are some of nature’s most accomplished hunters. Now, our new research into remarkable fossils excavated from Yunnan, southern China, is revealing the earliest origins of those fearsome fangs.

Spiders, scorpions, mites, ticks, horseshoe crabs, and sea spiders all belong to a diverse group called chelicerates. This group is a branch of the arthropods — animals defined by their jointed limbs and external skeletons (the distinct crunch you hear if you accidentally step on one).

What unites chelicerates is a pair of specialised front limbs called chelicerae. These appendages are modified into pincers or fangs used for grasping, tearing, or stabbing prey. If you have ever been bitten by a tick, it was its saw-like chelicerae that drew blood and locked into your skin.