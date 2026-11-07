Flight paths: Tiny trackers aim to unravel monarchs’ migration mystery

Swarms of orange-and-black monarchs travel 4,800 kilometres from southern Canada to spend the winter in forests of oyamel fir trees in central Mexico, part of a protected biosphere reserve and a World Heritage site.



For decades, scientists have struggled to map the butterflies’ routes, daily flight distances and overnight stops. Solar-powered radio tags attached to nearly 1,750 monarchs this year are helping provide answers.

As habitat loss, pesticides and climate change threaten monarch populations, the research could help their numbers rebound. Quiñonez-Piñón said the butterfly’s fame draws attention to threats facing insects and their role in sustaining plant life.



“Pollinators are crucial to protect and ensure that our ecosystems remain healthy,” she said, “and also to have the sources of food that we require as humans.”



Only some monarchs migrate. Many east of the Rocky Mountains travel through a narrow corridor known as the “Texas funnel” every autumn and spring. In spring, they head north to lay their eggs before dying.

Depending on the year, they may favour different parts of Texas, depending on where they find water, nectar and overnight shelter.

Since tracking began last year, scientists have found the first evidence of a butterfly from Utah, west of the Rockies, joining eastern monarchs in central Mexico. Others travelled down the Eastern Seaboard to Florida, crossed the Gulf of Mexico and are now being tracked across Mexico — a connection not previously seen in such numbers.