Fleeing Putin: Epic docu captures exiled Russian press in exile

At nearly six hours, “My Undesirable Friends: Part II — Exile,” which opens in select theatres this weekend, is the second half of Loktev’s portrait of Russian journalists and the culmination of a five-year project. It began with Loktev filming a group of independent journalists in Moscow in the fall of 2021 as Vladimir Putin was starting to declare some reporters “foreign agents.”

Four months later, the situation changed dramatically: Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and many journalists fled the country on only a few hours’ notice. Loktev kept filming, following her subjects as they reported on the war in exile.

“People hear, they’re like, ‘Oh my god, a six-hour film about journalists? That’s really scary.’ But it’s actually not,” Loktev said. “It’s kind of a hangout film. It’s a friendly film.”

In the attention economy, a nearly six-hour documentary about anything might sound like a hard sell. Loktev knows this.