Flashbulb Recollections: Why your 9/11 memories are flawed

The questions are not about the facts of the event itself, but the circumstances of learning about it – what psychologists call flashbulb memories. People don't remember such personal details for most news events, but for a select few, they do. For instance, Americans of a certain age have flashbulb memories of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Flashbulb memories can last a lifetime. Twenty-five years after 9/11, people still describe in detail how they learned of the attacks. But there is an important caveat: these long-lasting memories may not be as accurate as you believe.

In research launched in the days after the attacks, we asked a few thousand people across the US to tell us their memories – how they learned about the attacks, who they were with, where they were, what they were doing and how they felt. We also asked how confident they were in their accuracy.

We followed up with the same people one year, three years and 10 years later, and are now collecting memories after a quarter century. After only a year, about 40% of these details did not match initial reports. Despite this inconsistency, people were extremely confident their memories were correct. For example, one person reported after a year he was on the train when he heard of the attacks; initially he said he was at work. Another initially described being with her husband, but a year later remembered being with her son.