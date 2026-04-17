Fiscal focus: Beijing leans on infra as consumption falters

Strong investments in rail lines and other infrastructure offset weak consumer spending and a shrinking trade surplus as the Chinese economy continued to grow in the first three months of the year.
China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced Thursday that the country’s gross domestic product grew 1.3% from the last three months of 2025. If that pace continues through the year, the Chinese economy will expand at an annual rate of about 5.3%. In comparison with the same period last year, China’s gross domestic product was 5% larger in the first quarter. The figures came in slightly above economists’ forecasts for 4.8% growth. One reason this year’s growth looked stronger was that the statistical agency said Thursday that the economy was weaker in the first half of last year than previously reported. That made this year’s results look better by comparison.
A long, steep slide in apartment prices has eroded China’s household savings, prompting many people to cut spending. Retail sales rose just 2.4% in the first quarter from a year earlier, and only 1.7% in March, considerably weaker than what most economists had expected. Car sales fell 17% in the quarter after the government scaled back subsidies that had driven a boom last year. That sluggishness contrasts sharply with an 8.9% increase in infrastructure construction investments in the first quarter from a year ago. The service sector has been struggling. Restaurants have closed across the country, and those still open echo with empty tables.
Xiao Nan Guo, a nationwide chain offering Shanghainese cuisine at premium prices, exemplifies the downturn. After peaking at 139 outlets in 2015, it quietly shuttered most of its remaining locations in early February.
Exports have propped up the Chinese economy through much of its housing slump since 2021. But this time they failed to offset broader weakness after a big surge in China’s largest category of imports, computer chips. Weak demand at home has pushed Chinese companies to seek growth abroad. Exports grew during the first three months of this year at their fastest quarterly clip in more than four years, led by electric car exports, up 78%, and a 50% rise in shipments of lithium batteries.
Louis Kuijs, chief economist for Asia and the Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, said overseas sales were keeping factories busy across China. “It has been robust exports that have been a key driver of industrial production and GDP,” he said.
It is unclear if export strength will last. Tariffs and rising raw material costs from the war in Iran appeared to weigh on the Chinese economy in March. Chinese officials are expected to press for relief from US tariffs at a summit next month in Beijing between President Trump and Xi Jinping, China’s top leader. China remains better positioned than other major economies to weather disruptions to oil and gas supplies from the war in Iran because of its large stockpiles of fossil fuels and dominant position in renewable energy. But China’s March trade data showed some unexpected shifts that sharply narrowed the country’s trade surplus.
China’s exports of toys and footwear, once strong categories, fell as higher plastic costs from the war in the Middle East squeezed manufacturers.
Chemical companies have continued raising prices, suggesting further pressure in the months ahead. Exports of rare-earth metals also plummeted in March. Beijing severely restricted shipments to Japan, amid a dispute over relations with Taiwan. The most notable change has been a surge in semiconductor imports, as China rapidly builds data centres for artificial intelligence. Computer chip purchases jumped in January and February and hit a record high in March, up 54% from a year earlier in USD terms.
A weak renminbi, China’s currency, has made computer chip imports more expensive, adding to the drag on the economy. Beijing has kept its currency weak to boost exports, making Chinese goods more competitive abroad. But that same currency weakness raises import costs. The increasing semiconductor costs also reflect heightened global demand for the computer chips needed to power AI.
Export sectors that rely heavily on steel are thriving in China these days. Domestic steel is cheap because of chronic oversupply and reluctance to close state-owned steel mills. With other countries’ tariffs limiting direct exports of steel, manufacturers are channeling the glut into finished goods like cars and ships, which face fewer trade barriers.
The New York Times