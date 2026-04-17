Fiscal focus: Beijing leans on infra as consumption falters

China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced Thursday that the country’s gross domestic product grew 1.3% from the last three months of 2025. If that pace continues through the year, the Chinese economy will expand at an annual rate of about 5.3%. In comparison with the same period last year, China’s gross domestic product was 5% larger in the first quarter. The figures came in slightly above economists’ forecasts for 4.8% growth. One reason this year’s growth looked stronger was that the statistical agency said Thursday that the economy was weaker in the first half of last year than previously reported. That made this year’s results look better by comparison.

A long, steep slide in apartment prices has eroded China’s household savings, prompting many people to cut spending. Retail sales rose just 2.4% in the first quarter from a year earlier, and only 1.7% in March, considerably weaker than what most economists had expected. Car sales fell 17% in the quarter after the government scaled back subsidies that had driven a boom last year. That sluggishness contrasts sharply with an 8.9% increase in infrastructure construction investments in the first quarter from a year ago. The service sector has been struggling. Restaurants have closed across the country, and those still open echo with empty tables.