Fiscal discipline: Why welfare promises need sunset clauses

The free laptop scheme tells a similar story. Launched by Jayalalithaa in 2011, it was among the first programmes of its kind in India. Yet with the 2026 elections approaching, the government revived it under a different name – Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil. The same tension is now visible in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. While the TVK government has assured beneficiaries that the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance will continue, it has also said the programme requires restructuring. Closely associated with the previous DMK government, the scheme illustrates how welfare in Tamil Nadu is rarely withdrawn outright, but often reshaped through changing political and fiscal priorities. Tamil Nadu’s outstanding liabilities exceed Rs 9.56 lakh crore, among the highest in the country.

Research indicates a sharp deterioration in the State’s fiscal health over the past decade. Its debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 30%, crossing 35% when State guarantees are included, despite the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003, prescribing a 25% limit until FY2015 with a planned decline thereafter.

This creates a difficult governance question. In a State with outstanding liabilities exceeding Rs 9.56 lakh crore — among the highest in the country according to RBI data, and an expanding welfare architecture that now includes promises such as monthly stipends for women and subsidised LPG cylinders, what institutional mechanism prevents welfare from turning into permanent expenditure without evaluation? This is where India’s policy discourse urgently needs to consider the idea of sunset clauses, a policy mechanism through which a scheme automatically comes up for review after a fixed period unless formally renewed following evaluation.