Fiscal devolution: Should states be paid for producing talent?

Why Tamil Nadu? Why not Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka or Bihar? Precisely. The question is not whether one state deserves another cheque from New Delhi.

It is whether Indian fiscal federalism is measuring all the things that states actually produce. The timing could hardly be better. The Sixteenth Finance Commission, whose award period began in 2026–27, assigns 10% weight to a state’s contribution to GDP and another 10% to forests, alongside population, demographic performance, area and per-capita GSDP distance.

Significantly, contribution to GDP is a new criterion. India can therefore reward where economic output is produced and recognise ecological assets whose benefits cross borders. But what about human capability?