Fiscal balance: TN Finances: Debt myth vs growth reality

The White Paper deserves credit for placing the State's finances under public scrutiny. Fiscal transparency is always desirable. However, its analytical framework remains incomplete because it treats Tamil Nadu's fiscal position largely in isolation from the broader economic and institutional environment.

To begin with, the White Paper is right in drawing attention to three important challenges. First, Tamil Nadu continues to incur a revenue deficit, meaning current expenditure is partly financed through borrowing. Second, rising interest payments reduce the fiscal space available for investment in infrastructure and public services. Third, a demographic transition toward an ageing population will place growing pressure on public expenditure for healthcare and pensions. These issues warrant careful policy attention and underscore the importance of fiscal prudence.