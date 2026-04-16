First brought in by Pablo Escobar, Colombia to cull hippos

“If we don’t do this, we will not be able to control their population,” Vélez said. “We have to take this action to preserve our ecosystems.”

Colombia is the only country outside of Africa with a wild hippo population. The hippos are the descendants of four brought to the country in the 1980s by Escobar as he built a private zoo in Hacienda Nápoles, a gigantic ranch in the Magdalena River valley with a private landing strip that served as his rural abode.

A study published by Colombia’s National University estimated that around 170 hippos were roaming freely in the country in 2022. Recently, hippos have been spotted in areas that are more than 100 kilometres north of the ranch.