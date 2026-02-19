Financial inclusion: India's game-changing digital money model

In 2024, UPI processed 172 billion transactions, a 46% increase from the previous year, and a staggering 247 trillion rupees ($2.7 trillion) moved along this free money highway, according to the National Payments Corporation of India.

For comparison, Visa’s global network processed about 234 billion transactions in 2024, and Mastercard around 160 billion. In other words, a piece of Indian public infrastructure that operates at zero cost to consumers is already competing with the world’s private payment giants and growing faster than both.

Another point of comparison is China, whose Alipay and WeChat Pay platforms have created one of the world’s largest mobile payment ecosystems. In 2024, mobile payments via Alipay and WeChat Pay exceeded $80 trillion in value, with Alipay handling more than 120 million transactions a day and WeChat Pay surpassing one billion transactions daily.

Unlike the systems operating in China, India’s is an open and fully interoperable public platform that every bank and fintech can plug into. Data from the Reserve Bank of India show that UPI now accounts for more than 80% of all digital payment volumes in India, and that digital payments themselves constitute nearly all the payment volume in the country. A global assessment by ACI Worldwide also notes that UPI represents about 49% of all fast-payment transactions globally, making it the single largest real-time payments system anywhere. These numbers do more than reflect the size of one system; they speak to a global shift in the centre of economic gravity.