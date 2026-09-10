Fifth year of war: Is Russia losing the war in Ukraine? No

When Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, few expected Ukraine to be able to hold on for long. Ukraine has done more than hold on. In the fifth year of the war, it has slowed Russian advances to a glacial pace and backed President Vladimir Putin into a corner — unable to win the war or to find a way out of it.

But Ukraine now faces a problem with no quick solution. Its air defences, in particular Patriot missile interceptors, are dwindling, and Putin is planning to make the most of it. After more than 50 months of this war, the next few could be decisive.

By many measures, the momentum has been with Ukraine in 2026. Russia has eked out small gains on the front line at a high price. It is estimated to be enduring a casualty rate of around 30,000 a month, and its use of foreign fighters and its offers of hefty sums to induce former soldiers to sign up for renewed service suggests that it is finding it increasingly difficult to replenish the numbers. Some months, Ukraine has clawed back territory.