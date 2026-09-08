Feminist icon: What Gloria Steinem can teach us

At such a dark moment for gender equality, there’s something particularly bittersweet about the outpouring of encomiums to Steinem that have followed her death. We have no way of knowing if we’re living through a momentary backlash to the causes she championed or a new age of barbarism that will stamp out even more of the freedoms she helped win. But the bleakness of our time makes her example more important than ever. She didn’t vanquish crude sexism, but she was part of a movement that made it marginal, at least for a while. If it was done before, it can be done again.

Steinem’s emphasis on women building flesh-and-blood networks seems particularly significant right now. She once wrote that consciousness-raising groups, where women gathered weekly to talk about their lives, “gave feminism its heart, depth and most lasting legacies.” Even as consciousness-raising fell out of fashion, Steinem continued to believe that there was no substitute for organising in the real world. In that 2016 speech, she said, “Something happens when we are together in a room like this, with all five senses, that cannot happen on the printed page — as much as I love books — that cannot happen on a screen.” Often, she turned her Upper East Side apartment into a feminist salon.