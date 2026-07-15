Feeding the Future: Lessons from Tamil Nadu's school meal model

First, welfare programmes succeed when they are treated as investments rather than expenditures. A nutritious school meal improves learning outcomes, reduces classroom hunger, enhances attendance, and contributes to healthier adults. The economic returns far outweigh the financial costs.

Second, evidence must prevail over ideology. Public policy should be informed by nutritional science, expert recommendations, and the needs of beneficiaries. States may legitimately adapt menus to local food cultures, but nutritional standards must remain non-negotiable. The objective is not to promote a particular dietary identity but to ensure that every child receives an adequate and balanced meal.

Third, political continuity matters. Tamil Nadu demonstrates that successful welfare programmes require long-term institutional commitment rather than policy reversals driven by electoral or ideological considerations. Governments should treat child nutrition as a shared public responsibility instead of a partisan issue.

The recent developments in West Bengal should therefore be viewed as a reminder of the broader challenges confronting welfare governance. Similar debates have emerged in different states over menu choices, budgetary priorities, implementation gaps, and the role of private or religious organisations in delivering public welfare.

These debates are legitimate in a democracy, but they must never lose sight of the programme's primary purpose: improving children's nutrition and educational outcomes. The midday meal scheme has another often overlooked contribution. It creates a shared public space where children from different castes, religions, and economic backgrounds sit together and eat the same meal. In a society historically marked by social exclusion and discrimination around food, this everyday act carries profound democratic significance. School meals are not only about nutrition; they are also about equality, inclusion, and the idea of citizenship.

India today faces the dual challenge of improving learning outcomes and reducing child malnutrition. Neither objective can be achieved if nutrition becomes hostage to political symbolism. The future of the midday meal scheme should be shaped by scientific evidence, constitutional values, and the lived realities of children — not by ideological contestation.

Tamil Nadu's century-long experience demonstrates that when governments treat school meals as an investment in human capability rather than an ideological battleground, the benefits extend far beyond the classroom. Better nutrition leads to better learning, healthier citizens, and a more equitable society.

At a time when India seeks to harness its demographic dividend, Tamil Nadu reminds us of a simple but powerful truth: feeding children well is not merely an act of welfare — it is an investment in the nation's future.

Akhilesh Kumar is a PhD Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and an independent writer