Federal outlier: Federalism as Constitution’s core frame

India’s three major Commissions on Union-State relations — the Rajamannar Committee (1969–71), appointed by the Government of Tamil Nadu, and the Sarkaria Commission (1983–88) and Punchhi Commission (2007–10), appointed by the Government of India — took markedly different positions on Articles 3 and 4.

The Rajamannar Committee argued that Parliament should not unilaterally redraw India’s map and recommended mandatory consent of the affected State legislature. Alternatively, it suggested a binding Judicial Tribunal or referendum. Its warning was prescient: “It is not difficult to imagine a situation in which a party, which has no belief in a federal setup and which is pledged to the setting up of a unitary Government for the whole country, captures power at the Centre. If this eventuality fructifies, there is nothing in the Constitution to prevent the Centre from doing away with the linguistic division of the States or, for that matter, to single out any particular State for absorption in any neighbouring State or from converting it into a Centrally administered area. All this could be achieved by a simple Act of Parliament passed by an ordinary majority and the State will be helpless.” The Sarkaria Commission regarded Articles 3 and 4 as necessary instruments of flexibility in a large and diverse federation and rejected mandatory State consent. But its defence rested largely on assumed Union good faith.

The Punchhi Commission treated Article 3’s consultation process as part of India’s checks-and-balances mechanism and observed that it would be nearly impossible to ignore State views. Later developments have shown the optimism of the Sarkaria and Punchhi Commissions to be largely misplaced.