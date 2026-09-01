Fatigued page: US Open is getting longer, leaves players with burnout scare

"Four weeks," he said with a smile.

Some players might fear he is serious. They were already becoming wary of an overcrowded schedule that makes it hard to find breaks, even before the US Open moved up the beginning of the singles main draw last year to make it a Sunday start.

"I just hope they will not start on Saturday at some point, you know? And then on Friday and on Thursday, Tuesday, Wednesday," said Marta Kostyuk, the No 11 seed from Ukraine. "So I hope this is it."

Kostyuk was one of the winners Sunday, and those players get the benefit of two days off before their next matches. Sabalenka and Alcaraz started Monday, the former opening day, while top-seeded Alexander Zverev and 2023 champion Coco Gauff were scheduled Tuesday on the final day of a first round that until last year was completed over two days.